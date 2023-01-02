Brokerages Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Target Price at GBX 1,993

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993 ($24.05).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($19.01) to GBX 1,625 ($19.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.41) to GBX 1,990 ($24.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.14) to GBX 2,150 ($25.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.34) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.72), for a total transaction of £121,752 ($146,937.00). In other Compass Group news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.72), for a total transaction of £121,752 ($146,937.00). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.69), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($63,664.98).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,917.50 ($23.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,873.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,849.77. The firm has a market cap of £33.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,043.65. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,494 ($18.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

