Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target at $29.45

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAIN. CL King dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

