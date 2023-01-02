Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKRGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $52,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $68.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $85.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.