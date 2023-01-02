Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Bruker Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth $52,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $68.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $85.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

