Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $42,502.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,846,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.64. 22,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

