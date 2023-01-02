Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 446,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.40. 120,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -319.44%.

In related news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,633.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

