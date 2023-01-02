Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Caledonia Mining has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Caledonia Mining Trading Down 2.1 %
CMCL stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.
