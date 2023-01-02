Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Caledonia Mining has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 2.1 %

CMCL stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Caledonia Mining by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Featured Stories

