CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in December

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. 25,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,365. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
