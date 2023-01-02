CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in December

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. 25,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,365. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.