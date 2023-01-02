Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 381,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CFPZF shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of CFPZF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. Canfor has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

