Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,700 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the November 30th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,684. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

