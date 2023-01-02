Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises about 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.87. 93,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

