CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Reduced by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,532 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of CarMax worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.89. 95,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

