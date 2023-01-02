Celer Network (CELR) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.92 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $69.58 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

