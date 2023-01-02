CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE CIG opened at $2.03 on Monday. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
