Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,800 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 567,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $359,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 10,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $389,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,304 shares of company stock worth $1,363,788. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEU stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,588. The firm has a market cap of $472.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $57.67.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.