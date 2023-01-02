Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cepton Stock Performance

Cepton stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,517. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Cepton has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cepton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Featured Stories

