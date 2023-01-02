Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $105.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

