CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 45.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.20. 60,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,611. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.