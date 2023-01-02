Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 4,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Chegg by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Trading Down 1.0 %

CHGG traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $25.27. 33,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Chegg has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $164.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research upped their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.