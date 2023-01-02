Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.63. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.01.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

