Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Zeno Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 322,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Finally, Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CD remained flat at $7.97 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 28,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About Chindata Group

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.