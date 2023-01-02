Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $5,860,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 21,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Chubb stock opened at $220.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $223.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.