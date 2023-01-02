Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,174,300 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 2,689,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,449.5 days.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $9.37 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. Chubu Electric Power has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $10.84.
About Chubu Electric Power
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubu Electric Power (CHUEF)
