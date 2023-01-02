Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,174,300 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 2,689,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,449.5 days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF remained flat at $9.37 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. Chubu Electric Power has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

