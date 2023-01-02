Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Up 12.8% in December

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,200 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 540,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CDTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. 11,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,351. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cidara Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

