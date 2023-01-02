Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Up 26.3% in December

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 10.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cintas Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $451.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,296. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.