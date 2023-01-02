Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Civeo stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,048. Civeo has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $426.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,487.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,487.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $335,627.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civeo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
