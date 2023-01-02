Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Update

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Civeo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Civeo stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,048. Civeo has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $426.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Civeo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,487.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,487.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $335,627.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,045,000 after buying an additional 109,071 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $396,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 7.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civeo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Civeo

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.