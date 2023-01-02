Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.11% of Civista Bancshares worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,109. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $346.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CIVB. Hovde Group upped their price target on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

