Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of CLZNY stock remained flat at $16.00 on Monday. 87 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. Clariant has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Further Reading

