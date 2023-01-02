CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.29.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in CME Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in CME Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $168.16 on Monday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

