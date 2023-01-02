CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.29.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock opened at $168.16 on Monday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

