Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 459.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,833,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 78,953 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

