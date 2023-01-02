Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.49.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 459.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,833,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 78,953 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
