Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.19) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

