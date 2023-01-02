Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in December

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 277,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 324.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of CGEAF remained flat at $54.64 on Monday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $47.31 and a twelve month high of $91.08.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

