Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $34.13 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.23 or 0.01480693 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008566 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017741 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00035162 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.11 or 0.01720505 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

