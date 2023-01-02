Coin98 (C98) Reaches Market Cap of $35.17 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $35.17 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000969 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.01490659 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008806 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00017819 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00034473 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000429 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.01735288 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

