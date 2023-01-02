Concordium (CCD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $275,596.02

Concordium (CCD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $42.79 million and approximately $275,596.02 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

