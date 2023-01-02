Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 711,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,293,703. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

