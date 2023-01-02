Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys 37,032 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,032 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.0% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 750 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 196.6% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,966. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.74 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,977 shares of company stock worth $57,828,366 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.