ConstitutionDAO Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a total market capitalization of $104.30 million and $9.98 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ConstitutionDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00464749 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.36 or 0.02962840 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.13 or 0.29739206 BTC.

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com.

ConstitutionDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ConstitutionDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ConstitutionDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.