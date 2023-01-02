Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,944,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 6,263,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPPMF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins began coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 152,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $265.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.88. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

