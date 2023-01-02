Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Zeta Resources Limited Sells 100,000 Shares

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$182,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,404,745 shares in the company, valued at C$50,120,538.13.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 400,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total value of C$734,320.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.77, for a total value of C$353,260.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$378,720.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 281,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$456,993.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$351,362.46.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 350,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$565,285.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$3,608,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$450,825.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total transaction of C$385,840.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$182,080.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of CMMC stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.71. 1,270,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,904. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.67. The company has a market cap of C$365.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Copper Mountain Mining

CMMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.32.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

