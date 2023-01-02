Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s Largest Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 4.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.0 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $456.50 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $494.18 and its 200 day moving average is $501.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.