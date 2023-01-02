Covenant (COVN) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Covenant (COVN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Covenant has a market capitalization of $73.64 million and approximately $62,449.80 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

