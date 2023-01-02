Cronos (CRO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.31 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Cronos has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $8.31 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00064874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00056881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00024036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007616 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

