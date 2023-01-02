Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,303. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

