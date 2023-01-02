Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Cutera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 1,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

CUTR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.22. 8,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Cutera has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.38). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 225.70% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUTR. Stephens cut their target price on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

