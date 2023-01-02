CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Update

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.27. 58,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,563. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $209,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

