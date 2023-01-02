Dai Market Cap Hits $5.76 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $5.76 billion and approximately $102.17 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,758,702,306 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

