Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Sold by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC lowered its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Danimer Scientific worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $67,700. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $1.79 on Monday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 295.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNMR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

