Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Datatec Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DTTLY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 526. Datatec has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

