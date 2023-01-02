Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $411.92.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor
In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,875 shares of company stock worth $4,110,149. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE DECK opened at $399.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.12. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $402.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.